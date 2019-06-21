Italy-based packaging machines supplier Marchesini Group has announced the acquisition of two Italian companies, for undisclosed amount, to expand and strengthen its business.

Image: Marchesini acquires two Italian cosmetics firms for undisclosed amount. Photo: courtesy of Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Marchesini acquired Axomatic, an Italian supplier of automatic equipment for the cosmetics industry, as well as for pharmaceuticals and food sectors.

Axomatic CEO Luca Olivieri said: “We have been working in this field for thirty years and we are proud suppliers of some of the biggest multinational enterprises of this industry. Becoming a part of Marchesini will boost our business incredibly.”

Marchesini has also acquired V2engineering, which is engaged in producing cartoning machines.

The firm noted that the acquisition will combine V2engineering machines with Italian manufacturing know-how and advanced technologies to further improve its offer for the “end-of-line” products for the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries.

Without affecting production processes or reference partners, the two companies will be taken over with majority shares by Marchesini, and will continue to manage their respective customers, projects and products self-sufficiently.

V2engineering CEO Carlo Veronesi said: “Similar to Marchesini, we started up in the Packaging Valley of Emilia-Romagna, the first productive chain in Europe of packaging machines for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

“This partnership will definitely be a great opportunity for both of us. It will strengthen our position against German competitors even further.”

Marchesini said that it will monitor and supervise Axomatic and V2engineering’s organisation and commercial activities.

Marchesini Group CEO Pietro Cassani: “With these two new acquisitions we are moving in a clear direction: that of strengthening our business even further in the cosmetic packaging sector, respecting the requirements and requests, which are often very different to those of pharmaceutical sector.

“To be able to do this, we are building a 9,000 square meters factory entirely dedicated to this sector.”

Marchesini commenced work on the new Beauty Division following laying the foundations for the construction of offices and production facilities.

Last month, Marchesini Group has closed the previously announced acquisition of 60% stake in CMP PHAR.MA from Italy-based Costabissara.