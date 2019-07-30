Dijon Originale and Old Styl mustards are available in post-consumer recycled plastic squeeze bottles

Image: Maille Dijon Originale and Old Style in new PCR plastic squeeze bottles. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Maille.

French mustard brand Maille has introduced its first post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic squeeze bottle, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Dijon Originale and Old Styl, which are made with the same signature mustard recipes featured in Maille’s classic glass, are now provided in easy-to-use squeeze bottles produced using 99% PCR plastic.

PCR plastic squeeze bottle of Maille

The company is providing the new mustard PCR plastic squeeze bottle on Amazon.com, as well as select grocery and retail outlets across the nation.

The new squeeze bottles are available at the price of SRP $4.29 (£3.52) in select grocery store chains such as Walmart, Albertsons-Safeway, Hannaford.

According to the company, the Dijon Originale and Old Styl are free from artificial flavours or colours and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher certified.

Maille North America associate brand manager Drew McPartlin said: “We are committed to reignite the mustard category by making the Maille Dijon Originale and Old Style more accessible and ‘easy to squeeze in your daily life’ whether it be by adding mustard as a topping to a sandwich, as an ingredient in a vegetable glaze, on barbecue and more.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Maille’s classic mustards in the PCR plastic squeeze bottles to American consumers for the first time. As we expand our product range, it is critical for us to be mindful about our carbon footprint and commit to a flavorful planet.”

With more than 270 years of expertise, Maille is said to be an ambassador of French culinary refinement across the world.

Founded by Antoine-Claude Maille in 1747, the house of Maille was the official supplier to the kings of France and multiple European Royal Courts.

At present, the company is a major producer of mustard, vinegar and French cornichons in the country. Its product portfolio is comprised of Dijon Originale, A L’Ancienne Old Style, Au Miel Honey Dijon and Raifort Horseradish mustard, as well as Maille Cornichons.