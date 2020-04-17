AM Labels seeks to streamline procedures and expand its in-house label production capacity

The Daco FLX350 flexographic label press. (Credit: Daco Solutions)

UK-based AM Labels (AML) has invested in new Daco FLX350 flexographic label press to expand its in-house label production capacity.

The move is a part of AM Labels’ plan to streamline procedures, enhance capabilities and enable the launch of a new range of coloured labels, also known as tinted or colour-washed.

AM Labels managing director Tony Mariani said: “The investment in the new Daco FLX350 will help to satisfy the demand for high volume, single colour labels to support the growing sales of thermal and colour label printers.

“The addition of the new Daco will be a huge benefit to all our customers as the new machine is ideal for the production of black mark labels for colour printers including the Epson C7500, the Afinia L801 and the OKI Pro 1050.”

The Daco FLX350 press, which is designed to simplify the printing process with increased accuracy, features latest flexo printing technology including servo control of the printing and cutting stations; touch screen computer control of the majority of functions.

Daco FLX350 press equipped with water and UV based printing systems

Additionally, the Daco FLX350 machine is integrated with both water and UV based printing systems while its cut to register facility enables the production of black mark labels with an accuracy of 0.25mm.

The water-based ink system is ideal for low-cost tinted labels while the UV ink provides a highly durable print.

AM Labels production manager David Lee said: “We are continually investing in our print operation to ensure that we offer our customers the very highest quality and most cost-effective labels.

“In addition to being flexible, efficient and economical, the Daco FLX350 maintains an exceptionally high print quality while minimising material waste, making it an ideal investment for the company.”

In January 2020, Daco Solutions secured a patent from the UK Intellectual Property Office for its turret rewinder technology.