Daco Solutions secures patent for its turret rewinder technology. (Credit: Daco Solutions)

UK-based label finishing equipment manufacturer Daco Solutions has been awarded a patent for its turret rewinder technology.

Daco said that it has used its engineering expertise and experience for developing the feature to eliminate problems in the finishing process that can severely affect profitability

The turret rewinder has now been patented by the UK Intellectual Property Office after its introduction in 2017.

The patent was awarded for its glueing method that sees the web attached to the roll cores with double-sided tape.

The new technology includes four spindles

Daco Solutions sales manager Mark Laurence said: “The Daco SVT turret really shines through how easy and safe it is to use, and how quick it is to set up.

“Most importantly, it solves many problems with globules of hotmelt adhesive flying off and transferring to the top side of the web, and if labels are being used in thermal transfer printers damaging the printhead.

“This messy and quite costly operation can also lead to operator burns and other potential health hazards from fumes etc.”

Daco’s newly patented fully automatic turret rewinder technology offers on its range of modular offline finishing equipment, including Daco TD plain-label converting machine and the SVT350 label finisher.

The servo-driven SVT turret includes a 700mm (27.5”) or optional 1-metre (40”) unwind module, four spindles along with a high level of automation operated through a touchscreen HMI interface.

The turret rewinders are capable of running in-line with flexo print station, die-cutting and slitting for the production of finished label rolls in a single pass.

In 2018, UK-based Flexi Labels has purchased and installed a second Daco D350S sheeting line with an improved specification for the production of A4 & A3 laser/inkjet labels.

The D350S is a fully servo-driven machine that features a sheeting station which only uses one size of sheeting tool to produce all sheet lengths from 50mm to 1400mm.