LMI Technologies (LMI) has introduced Gocator 2490 smart 3D laser line profiler for 3D measurement and inspection of large scan targets.

The sensor holds the capacity to achieve a 2m field of view, as well as a 1m X 1m scan area for measurement and inspection of large targets in packaging and logistics. It can also be used for other applications where broader coverage is needed.

Gocator 2490 serves as an all-in-one and pre-calibrated 3D vision solution for engineers to scan and measure out of the box.

In packaging and logistics applications, the new 3D laser line profiler can scan 1m X 1m packages at 800Hz, with resolutions of 2.5mm in all three dimensions such as X, Y, Z and even at conveyor speeds of 2m/s.

According to the company, competing systems generally provide 3-5mm resolution and are less precise in volume measurement.

The sensor is also suitable for advanced surface inspection and pass/fail control of defects such as packaging dents, tears, punctures and folds.

The engineers can use Gocator 2490’s combination of the wide field of view and large measurement range to cover a wider area with a single sensor.

It can be used for applications such as volume dimensioning of packages in warehouse automation, automotive body frame inspection, monitoring loading levels on wide conveyor belt systems, sawmill board optimisation, and high-volume food processing inspection.

LMI Technologies CEO Terry Arden said: “Gocator 2490 offers a unique wide field of view, all-in-one sensor solution for cost-sensitive applications that require volume and defect measurement.

“Fully loaded with Gocator software inside the sensor, the G2490 can build detailed surface information of large objects and apply measurement tools in real-time to drive factory automation everywhere.”

LMI is focused on the advancement of 3D measurements with smart sensor technology. The firm’s FactorySmart sensor will help enhance the efficiency of factory production by offering precise inspection, which leverages smart 3D technologies.

