LLFlex provides packaging and lamination solutions for industries such as construction, wire and cable, and tobacco

The new facility will create 46 new jobs in Guilford County. (Credit: LLFlex)

US-based packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions provider LLFlex has announced an investment of $7.6m to build a new facility in North Carolina, US.

To be located in High Point, the new facility is expected to create 46 new jobs in Guilford County.

Guilford County governor Roy Cooper said: “Another manufacturing jobs announcement for High Point is good news for the Triad.

“Companies like LLFlex will continue to expand in our state because we prioiritize our workforce and the skills needed to keep business on track.”

LLFlex which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, provides packaging and lamination solutions for industries such as construction, wire and cable, and tobacco.

The company’s work can be found in several everyday settings such as insulation, lining, foil and in the paperboard laminates for scratch-off lottery tickets, and cartons and blister cards for medications

LLFlex also supplies cigarette inner bundling material as well as custom-printed lamination for tobacco products.

High Point City Council offered performance-based grant of $90,000

LLFlex CEO Victor Dixon said: “North Carolina’s educated, motivated workforce, business-friendly landscape and prime geographic location made it the ideal locale for our newest facility, which is a culmination of our commitment to customer service, production excellence and market share growth.

“The new space, new equipment and new team members all add value in terms of manufacturing prowess. quality control, innovative product ideation and value-added industry partnerships.”

The High Point City Council has offered a performance-based grant of $90,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help the company’s operation in Guilford County.

The One North Carolina Fund is a fund that provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract new companies to the state and to create jobs.

North Carolina commerce secretary Anthony Copeland said: “North Carolina has a strong supply chain for LLFlex’s target market.

“With our business climate, East Coast location and the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, the company has excellent roots for their growth trajectory.”