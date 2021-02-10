Liquipure ultra, the new mono-material bag-in-box solution, is said to be suitable for post-mix, juice, water and other liquids

Liquipure ultra is a new mono-material bag-in-box bag solution. (Credit: Liquibox)

Liquid packaging and dispensing solutions provider Liquibox has introduced a recycle-ready bag-in-box bag, dubbed Liquipure ultra, for medium to high barrier applications.

The new mono-material bag-in-box solution, which follows the recent launch of Liquipure bag-in-box solutions, is said to be suitable for post-mix, juice, water and other liquids.

Multi-material laminates with nylon or metallised polyester are used for products such as post-mix syrups, boxed water and boxed oils to provide barrier strength. The complicated structure of these materials makes the packaging more difficult for recycling.

Liquibox’s new recycle-ready packaging features an advanced resin technology, which helps to provide better protection for products.

The company has designed the new bag-in-box film, which is in line with sustainable packaging guidelines provided by various organisations such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, CEFLEX, and the Association of Plastics Recyclers.

Liquipure ultra’s mono-material structure will also deliver other sustainability benefits, including a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional beverage bag-in-box bags.

Liquipure ultra also provides higher barrier strength than alternative nylon structures to help customers extend the shelf life of their products.

The packaging firm also stated that Liquipure ultra meets the mechanical performance standards for beverage bag-in-box packaging, thereby making it suitable for retail, food service or e-commerce applications.

It is already offering the Liquipure ultra bag-in-box bag for the customers in the post-mix syrup market.

Liquibox is currently coordinating with customers to provide Liquipure ultra for higher-barrier applications such as wine, juice, and aseptic foods.

The company is initially offering Liquipure ultra bag-in-box bag in the US and plans to supply to the European customers early this year.

In December last year, Liquibox opened a new 140,000ft² flexible packaging facility in Madrid, Spain.