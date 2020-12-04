The new flexible packaging facility, located in Madrid, enables Liquibox to triple the bag making capacity in continental Europe

Liquibox’s new flexible packaging facility in Madrid. (Credit: Liquibox)

Liquibox, a provider of liquid packaging and dispensing solutions, has opened a new flexible packaging facility in Madrid, Spain.

The new 140,000ft² super-factory will help the company to triple the bag making capacity in continental Europe.

In February, Liquibox broke ground on the Madrid facility, which will help the company to expand the types and sizes of flexible bags for the customers.

The new facility has been developed to meet the increasing demand for bag-in-box and bulk products across the EMEA region as large packaging formats growth boosted due to Covid-19.

Liquibox chief commercial officer Kevin Grogan said: “At Liquibox, our goal is to deliver sustainable performance to our customers by constantly focusing on our products, our processes and our people. This new state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Madrid underscores our commitment to achieving that goal.”

The factory offers an expanded and flexible footprint with 16 bag making machines and additional warehouse capacity.

The operations at the new facility have been designed to efficiently address changes in volume and product mix, as well as minimise waste.

With smart design, the factory includes a clean room that offers over 13,000ft² of production space with wooden pallets relegated to a separate palletising area.

Liquibox chief operations officer Andrew McLeland said: “Every day our team is guided by our core values of commitment, innovation, and responsibility.

“These values came to life in the hard work from our team to design, develop and create the European bag-in-box centre of excellence. In an extraordinary year, the Liquibox team rose to the occasion and delivered the state of the facility on plan.”

In February this year, Liquibox completed the acquisition of DS Smith’s plastic division, which includes both rigid and flexible packaging businesses.