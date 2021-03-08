The Truepress JET SAI S five-colour press helps to deliver precise colour matching, improved colour consistency and reduce lead times

Links Labels & Tapes has invested in Screen’s Truepress SAI S system to enhance its printing capabilities. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

UK-based Links Labels & Tapes has invested in Screen’s Truepress JET SAI S five-colour system to boost its printing capabilities.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the UK, the Truepress JET SAI S five-colour has been designed to deliver precise colour matching, improved colour consistency and reduce lead times.

Last year, Screen launched its SAI technology, which is based on the company’s Truepress Jet L350UV and L350UV+ digital label printer series.

The SAI S five-colour press enables users to better maintain colour consistency during and between different print runs while printing at constantly high speeds.

With the potential to process most assignments between two and three days, the machine has the capacity to quickly handle print jobs of up to 10,000m with high uptime.

Links Labels & Tapes secured a large number of print orders for Covid-related medical labels for hospitals and Covid testing labels during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the support of the SAI printer, the firm had printed over 40 million labels for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) by the end of last year.

Links Labels & Tapes managing director Darren Dutton said: “We are proud of our reputation and don’t accept anything less than top quality labels.

“Initially, we didn’t think inkjet could meet our quality standards. However, we found that the SCREEN Truepress JET SAI S 5 colour does. It brings inkjet print quality to the level of flexo printing.”

Recently, the company has announced the launch of its Truepress PAC830F industrial size inkjet digital press into the European flexible packaging market.