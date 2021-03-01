Truepress PAC830F industrial size inkjet digital press will allow flexible packaging converters to enhance their printing capacity and profitability

Screen is set to introduce Truepress PAC830F inkjet digital press in Europe. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

Screen Graphic Solutions is set to launch its Truepress PAC830F industrial size inkjet digital press into the European flexible packaging market.

The flexible packaging converters can use the new industrial size inkjet digital press to enhance their printing capacity and profitability.

Screen is planning to make PAC830F press available for demonstrations in the next few months and aims to ship the first press later this year.

Screen’s new inkjet digital press has the potential to print small jobs quickly, efficiently and profitably. These capabilities allow providing an optimal printing configuration for flexible packaging converters.

The PAC830F’s capability to print small jobs quickly allows converters to better serve new emerging boutique brands.

The PAC830F has the potential to handle substrates of up to 830mm wide at speeds of up to 75m per minute.

Screen’s press incorporates the latest generation of printheads with a print resolution of 1,200 dpi using CMYK and white water-based inks, which comply with relevant food safety regulations.

According to the company, the PAC830F’s advanced features enable to deliver better safety and rich colour expression that is required for the food packaging industry.

Screen Europe flexible packaging business development director Juan Cano said: “The Truepress PAC830F inkjet digital platform provides a much faster speed-to-market than flexo, gravure or offset printing presses, enabling flexible packaging converters to meet brand owners’ demand for shorter lead times.

“We see an increase in demand for mono-material packaging structures and our Truepress PAC830F can provide an eco-friendly printing process to help reduce the CO2 emissions.”

In September last year, Screen announced a collaboration with adhesives specialist Lintec to enhance the safety of low migration labels and adhesives for packaged food.

Screen offers inkjet digital printing systems for all the major segments in the packaging industry ranging from commercial printing to labels, corrugated board and folding carton.