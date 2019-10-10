Planned to be delivered to Limo Labels in October 2019, the new press will be installed at the Limo Labels’ main plant in Stevnstrup, Denmark

Image: Officials from Limo Labels and Xeikon. Photo: courtesy of Xeikon.

Danish labels manufacturer, Limo Labels has invested in Xeikon CX3 digital label press to boost its production capacity.

The press, which is scheduled to be delivered to Limo Labels in October 2019, is planned to be installed at the firm’s main plant in Stevnstrup.

Expected to complement over 25 operational production lines at Danish facility, the new Xeikon CX3 press will expand Limo Labels’ digital capabilities and meet the growing demand for labels.

At the Stevnstrup plant, Lima Labels currently operates a Xeikon 3300 digital Dry Toner press and 2 Xeikon Jetrion Inkjet presses.

Limo Labels key accounts sales manager Henrik Ehlers said: “Our digital journey started with Xeikon and we continue this with the installation of the Xeikon CX3 machine. This model offers us very high speeds, dry toner technology and the opportunity to achieve a wider range of brand colours with the fifth unit using orange.

“This option extends the colour gamut and gives us the widest possible choices. At Limo Labels, we make customized solutions for our customers to optimize the complete value chain and to do that we bring in the Xeikon technologies.”

With a top speed of 30m/min with substrate widths up to 330mm, the Xeikon CX3 digital label press offers a full rotary printing at 1200dpi plus variable dot density and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance for food contact.

Operating multiple production lines using a number of technologies such as flexo, screen printing, digital inkjet and digital dry toner, the company manages the production of range of self-adhesive labels of different types, sizes and designs including smart labels with RFID technology.

Ehlers added: “The new Xeikon CX3 will bring us added production capacity and an extended colour gamut for a wider range of designs and brand colours.”

Featuring standard CMYK + high opacity White, the new press will be integrated into the Xeikon Color Control system at Limo Labels.

