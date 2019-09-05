The CX3 uses dry toners that comply with the US FDA regulations on food contact

Image: Argraf acquires Xeikon’s CX3 dry toner press for label production. Photo: Courtesy of Xeikon.

Argraf, a Spanish manufacturer of food labels and high-end wine labels, has extended its digital printing portfolio with the acquisition of a Xeikon CX3 digital press for the production of self-adhesive labels.

The company had acquired two digital printing presses in 2017 for its self-adhesive department.

Based on Xeikon’s Cheetah technology, the Xeikon CX3 digital label press can be used for printing at a maximum speed of 30m/min for every type of material without the need for pre-printing.

The Cheetah series, both 330mm and 520mm widths, offer fast printing speed, stability, reliability and minimal maintenance, making Xeikon units ideal for operations with higher printing volumes.

The digital press also offers high resolution of 1,200×3,600dpi.

The machine uses dry toners that comply with the US FDA regulations on food contact. It is also capable of printing white toner with high levels of opacity in a single pass.

Argraf pre-printing and digital printing director Jesús Davalillo said: “After two years working with another digital technology (liquid toner), we decided to add a press with dry toner technology which, apart from offering certificates for food contact and security, allows us to extend our product portfolio and to continue delivery of quality service to our clients.

“We are very pleased with the quality of Xeikon’s opaque white and, in general, the stability of the press, and also the low levels of maintenance required.”

According to Davalillo, the Cheetah presses are dry toner electro-photographic presses, allowing the company to use traditional media without the need to test them with pre-printing or use materials manufactured for a particular technology.

In addition to the widest colour gamut for four colour process, the fifth station of the CX3 can be used for custom colours that extend the chromatic range, white toner, or for a security toner.

He said that the press works well with media in weights from 40g/m² to 350g/m².

Davalillo said that these features enable the company to offer any type of finish to embellish the label.