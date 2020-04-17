WĀKE is a slim, single-piece case designed from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic

LifeProof’s new case line made from recycled ocean-based plastics. (Credit: LifeProof)

There’s a growing problem with plastics in the ocean, piling up on beaches and floating in masses such as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Meaningful action is needed to reduce the impact of plastic on our waterways, and LifeProof is stepping up with new product and charitable-giving programs meant to create real change in how we do business and impact the world around us. LifeProof today announced WĀKE, a new case line made from recycled ocean-based plastics, to help prevent those plastics from reaching the ocean.

WĀKE is available now for Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Generation), iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. It is also available to preorder for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

“LifeProof’s existence has centered around two things: a love of the water and an innate need to give back,” said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. “With this new case and the charitable partnerships we’ve formed, we’re not only creating products that help ensure a longer, repurposed life for plastics from the fishing industry, we’re supporting water organizations that can make an even larger impact than we would be able to alone.”

WĀKE is a slim, single-piece case designed from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic. LifeProof sources commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets to prevent them from being cut loose or discarded in the ocean. The resulting polypropylene is both strong and durable, forming the foundation for the slimmest LifeProof case ever and one that’s built to last. WĀKE is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) and sports a raised, beveled edge to help keep the screen safe from front-facing drops.

“We’ve been working on ways to make our lineup more sustainable for a long time, but it had to be done right,” said Parke. “We found Ocean75, a U.K.-based brand, doing great things with their product line last year and acquired the rights to the brand to help inform the work we were doing. Because of that, we’ve been able to accelerate our efforts to improve our products and packaging.”

LifeProof is diving in headfirst to not only reduce the amount of virgin plastic produced but also to give back through partnerships with some of today’s leading water charities. With the purchase any LifeProof case, including existing lines like FRĒ, NËXT and SLɅM, and registration of the case at lifeproof.com/makewaves, we’ll donate a dollar to one of three charities who share our vision for a world with clean water for all – Water.org, the Coral Reef Alliance or American Rivers.

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed millions of lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis — breaking down barriers to give women hope, children health and families a bright future.

The Coral Reef Alliance is a non-profit, environmental NGO that is on a mission to save the world’s coral reefs. They work collaboratively with communities to reduce direct threats to reefs in ways that provide long-term benefits to people and wildlife and are actively expanding the scientific understanding of how corals adapt to climate change.

American Rivers believes every community in our country should have clean water and a healthy river. Since 1973, they have been protecting wild rivers, restoring damaged rivers and conserving clean water for people and nature. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and offices across the country, they are the most effective river conservation organization in the United States, delivering solutions that will last for generations to come.

To extend the use of WĀKE cases after their serviceable life is through, LifeProof has created the LifeCycle program. Simply send the product back, and LifeProof will repurpose the materials and give them another life.

