Lecta will take over the manufacture and sale of Avery Dennison's portfolio of FASSON and JAC branded self-adhesive papers and films in EMENA

Lecta will manufacture and sell Avery Dennison's portfolio of FASSON and JAC branded self-adhesive papers and films. (Credit: LECTA.)

Spanish speciality paper manufacturer Lecta has agreed to acquire the offset sheets business of the labelling solutions provider Avery Dennison in the Europe-Middle East-North Africa (EMENA) region.

As per the terms of the agreement, the company will take over the manufacture and sale of Avery Dennison’s portfolio of FASSON and JAC branded self-adhesive papers and films in EMENA.

Under a special limited licensing agreement, Lecta will manufacture the two brands while keeping them available to the customers through the existing network of distributors.

The deal is subject to obtaining approval from the German Federal Cartel Office.

Lecta said: “Lecta will bring to current Avery Dennison’s customers in the EMENA markets its extensive knowledge in the manufacture of self-adhesive materials with a strong specialisation in sheets and facestock materials, as well as its extensive experience in commercial management and service to distributors.”

The acquisition is fully aligned with Lecta’s transformation process

Additionally, Lecta said that the deal is fully aligned with its transformation process and its reorientation towards the speciality markets.

Recently, Lecta’s self-adhesive materials production facility has secured investment in both production technology and process automation.

Furthermore, Avery Dennison and Lecta will work together for an efficient transition process and business development for all the groups involved.

In 2018, Lecta has extended its portfolio of Metalvac products with the launch of a new Metalvac G paper, an extensive range of high substance papers (from 105 g/m2 to 170g/m2), specially designed for high-end graphic applications and premium packaging.