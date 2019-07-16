Konica Minolta has become the world’s first press manufacturer and global solutions provider to achieve the ‘robust’ FOGRA53 profile certification.

Image: Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 press. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.

This award was made for Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 B2 UV LED digital inkjet sheetfed printer after an exhausting testing program. The machine’s incredible stability, versatility and colour accuracy have all been recognised in the award.

The AccurioJet KM-1 can print up to 3,000 single-sided B2 sheets per hour at up to 1,200 dpi. Major benefits of the system include moving short-run offset to digital inkjet, the ability to carry out hybrid printing with the integration of the AccurioJet KM-1 into existing offset processes, duplex printing and larger sheet sizes as well as printing on packaging board, lightweight papers and textured stock.

The AccurioJet KM-1 also benefits from Dot Freeze Technology®, which has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. DFT uniquely self-freezes ink drops immediately upon contact with the material. A rapid change in temperature turns high-flowing inks from a printhead nozzle into a low-flowing, immobile ink droplet when it hits the material so the challenge of mottling of colours and of printing on to porous materials is eliminated.

Underpinning its customer-centric approach, Konica Minolta has developed special pantone books to showcase for customers the wide range of colours that can be produced on the AccurioJet KM-1, which has already been recognized as the “Best Cut-Sheet Colour B2+ Printer” by the European Digital Press Association (EDP).

The robust Fogra certification demonstrates the incredible stability, versatility and colour management of the AccurioJet KM-1 and has been achieved after an exhaustive testing program. The comprehensive colour gamut of the KM-1 ensures that any CMYK ICC Profile can be achieved, including the wide gamut International Colour Consortium (ICC) Profile FOGRA53. A standard four colour lithographic press would not be able to print to such a wide colour gamut. The patented Konica Minolta’s Dot Freeze UV cured KM-1 ink, guarantees the colour stability during the run with a remarkable, industry-leading accuracy when measured on a print run of 500 copies.The AccurioJet KM-1 has achieved Fogra certification for ICC Profiles: FOGRA39, 47, 51, 52, 53, Japan Colour and GRACoL Coated and Uncoated. This clearly demonstrates the press is a true global press, which can manage global brands. It also demonstrates colour accuracy and consistency no matter what market the printing is produced in.

Colin Osborne MBE, Head of Colour Management, Konica Minolta Marketing Services

Fogra – full name Fogra Research Institute for Media Technologies – is a German-based research institute for printing and media. It operates under the umbrella of the German Federation of Industrial Research Associations (AiF). The AiF oversees and support joint industrial research on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology.

Congratulations to Konica Minolta! For the first time ever, the AccurioJet KM-1 has achieved the FograCert Validation Printing System certification (ISO 12647-8) with the new characterization FOGRA53, as well as FOGRA characterization 39, 47, 51 and 52. In addition, another check was successfully carried out for the AccurioJet KM-1: a “combi-certification” that establishes FograCert VPS from testing single-copy prints only to testing the printing stability of an entire run according to Fogra Standard PSD (ProcessStandard Digital). In accordance with available print condition references we further proofed that the AccurioJet KM-1 meets all requirements for another two certification standards, GRACoL Coated and Uncoated (IDEAlliance) and Japan Color (Japan Printing Machinery Association). It is thus set for a very wide range of international print jobs. Testing and certifying three internationally renowned standards in one run was a premiere for Fogra and will expand the established testing regime of FograCert in the future.

Dr Marco Mattuschka, Fogra prepress expert

Source: Company Press Release