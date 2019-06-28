Konica Minolta will showcase its newly launched AccurioLabel 230 in public for the first time at Labelexpo, Brussels, Belgium, from 24-27 September 2019.

Image: Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.

The digital toner press brings further benefits for customers in terms of productivity, flexibility and stability to meet growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization.

At the show, Konica Minolta will have practical demonstrations to highlight how the easy-to-operate Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 meets the growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization.

This cost-effective AccurioLabel 230 is a new version of Konica Minolta’s highly successful digital label press bringing important benefits for customers in terms of productivity, flexibility and stability as it continues to accelerate its presence within digital label printing.

Whereas the model from the outside looks identical to its predecessor, the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 190, the new four-colour AccurioLabel 230 has important enhancements. These include a significant speed increase, improved productivity, an option for overprinting, no warm-up required, less waste and more accurate print registration.

The enhancements include:

Speed. The 23.4 meters/min speed represents a 73% increase because most tack paper and films (including PP and PET) can now be printed at full speed.

Productivity. It can continuously print up to 1,000 meters without requiring recalibration, as well as the possibility to switch between two different paper widths (from 250 to 330 mm).

Overprinting. Adding this option allows the AccurioLabel 230 to print seamless on media pre-printed by conventional printing. For example, printing on a white background.

No warm-up/less waste. The time taken between jobs has been eliminated, thanks to improved idling status of the fusing unit.

More accurate print registration. An in-built speed detector for media feeding also cuts paper wastage.

Developed and manufactured in Europe with Danish company Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM), the AccurioLabel 230 has been built on the Konica Minolta highly acclaimed AccurioPress engine technology well known for its exceptional print quality and substrate compatibility. It is targeted at small- and mid-range segments and is suitable for label printers, print providers, brand owners, packaging companies and commercial printers.

The message is clear: the AccurioLabel toner presses are helping hundreds of customers around the world produce incredible quality results, every minute of the day. Whereas the machine might look the same as its predecessor, there are big differences inside. This new model marks the next chapter of an incredible success story when you think how far we have come since entering the labels market only four years ago.

Edoardo Cotichini, Team Manager Industrial Printing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH

Source: Company Press Release