Klöckner Pentaplast plans to add thermoforming capabilities to further boost its sustainable food tray offer for North American customers

Klöckner Pentaplast to expand production facility in Beaver. (Credit: monicore from Pixabay)

Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging products, is planning to expand its production capacity at its Beaver facility in West Virginia, US.

As part of the expansion plan, the firm will add thermoforming capabilities to further boost its sustainable food tray offer for customers in North America.

The expansion plan comes as the firm intends to meet the increasing demand for post-consumer recycled content (PCR), in various food, consumer and health packaging applications.

Expansion plan expected to create 21 jobs

In addition to bringing about several million dollars in economic development to Raleigh County, the investment is expected to create 21 full-time jobs​.

Klöckner Pentaplast representative Mark Gonyar said: “Klöckner Pentaplast is very pleased to announce this expansion today along with Gov. Justice and representatives from the State of West Virginia and Raleigh County Commission.

“We’ve been honoured to be part of West Virginia’s economy these last 20 years and look forward to continuing our partnership with the state for many years to come.”

The firm selected Beaver facility for expansion plan ding its operations due to its proximity to customers, local workforce availability, and regional transportation infrastructure.

Klöckner Pentaplast offers packaging and product films and services. Its products are used in the sustainable food packaging, consumer goods as well as pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Raleigh County commission president Dave Tolliver said: “We stand ready to continue to support their company as they positively impact Raleigh County and the New River Gorge region with their dedication to creating great jobs in southern West Virginia.”

In March this year, Klöckner Pentaplast announced the completion of major pharma capacity expansion at its Cotia facility in Brazil.