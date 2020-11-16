The investment will enable CMC Machinery to advance its efforts in the development of sustainable packaging solutions

CMC Machinery designs and manufactures automated packaging solutions for retail and logistics companies. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Global investment company KKR has invested in Italy-based automated packaging solutions manufacturer CMC Machinery.

Established in 1980, CMC Machinery designs and manufactures advanced automated packaging solutions for retail and logistics companies.

KKR’s investment will help CMC Machinery to boost its efforts in the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

The company offers advanced 3D technology, which will help design on-demand custom made boxes to fit the product size and minimise raw material and void filler usage.

The company, which is managed by the Ponti family, employs a team of around 200 based in the Umbria region.

CMC Machinery will continue to be led by the Ponti family and headquartered in Città di Castello, following KKR’s investment. Founder Giuseppe Ponti’s sons Francesco and Lorenzo Ponti serve as CEO and COO.

CMC Machinery founder, president and strategic business development director Giuseppe Ponti said: “We are very pleased to have KKR on board as an investor with a shared vision to inspire the future of packaging and e-commerce.

“With KKR’s support, we are excited to continue on our journey, expanding our operations which will remain firmly rooted in the Umbria region to address an increasingly global market with sustainable packaging solutions.”

KKR Global Impact Fund’s investment in CMC Machinery is followed by investments in Spain’s vocational training company MasterD, Citation Group that offers subscription-based HR and Employment law and Health & Safety services to SMEs in the UK, as well as the UK-based recycling and responsible waste management company Viridor.

KKR director and global impact EMEA head Stanislas de Joussineau said: “CMC Machinery’s market-leading innovation in sustainable packaging aligns well with the objectives of KKR’s mission to invest in companies that are providing solutions to critical challenges.”