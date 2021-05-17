Silver Spur distributes a range of glass and plastic bottles, jars, caps, and closures to different end markets

Kelso has acquired glass and plastic packaging distributor Silver Spur. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

The funds affiliated with private equity firm Kelso have acquired speciality glass and plastic packaging distributor Silver Spur for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Cerritos of California, Silver Spur distributes a range of glass and plastic bottles, jars, caps, and closures to different end markets.

Silver Spur, a stocking distributor of glass and plastic packaging products, has expertise in offering glass bottles for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.

The company manages 115,000ft² warehouse, which provides customers access to a wide range of products sourced through the firm’s global network of vendor relationships.

Silver Spur also offers custom design and other value-added services to its diverse customer base.

Kelso managing director Sandy Osborne said: “The Silver Spur team has successfully executed on a differentiated growth strategy focused on sourcing, stocking, and distributing high-quality speciality packaging products to customers with diverse needs.

“The combination of Silver Spur with C.L. Smith and Inmark will improve our product availability, expand our geographic and end market coverage, and support the continued enhancement of our customer value proposition.”

Kelso will combine Silver Spur with its existing investments in C.L. Smith and Inmark, which distributes rigid container and life sciences packaging products.

In December last year, Kelso purchased a majority stake in Inmark, a rigid container and life sciences packaging products distributor.

Earlier this month, the funds affiliated with Kelso have acquired rigid packaging solutions distributor C.L. Smith.

Loeb and Loeb acted as legal advisor to Kelso. Mesirow acted as financial advisor to Silver Spur, while Proskauer Rose acted as legal advisor to Silver Spur.