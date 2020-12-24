Inmark offers life sciences packaging solutions for clinical specimen transport, temperature-controlled, used medical device, and dangerous goods applications

Kelso buys majority stake in packaging distributor Inmark. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

The funds affiliated with private equity company Kelso have purchased a majority stake in rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor Inmark.

Established in 1975, Inmark designs and distributes life sciences packaging solutions for clinical specimen transport, temperature-controlled, used medical devices, and dangerous goods applications.

The company also offers online regulatory compliance training to ship dangerous goods via in-person seminars, webinars and an exclusive online portal.

Inmark CEO Harry Franze said: “We are very pleased to begin a new partnership with Kelso. Their industry knowledge and financial support will allow us to continue providing world-class service to our customers, while capitalising on the significant growth opportunities that exist in our markets.”

Inmark’s life science product portfolio includes temperature-controlled solutions, specimen transport solutions and shipping supply solutions.

The company also offers rigid container packaging solutions, including 4GV packaging, assorted closures and plugs, assorted drums, assorted pails, cubitainers, dispensing systems and others.

Inmark also offers a range of single and combination packaging certified for shipping dangerous goods both domestically and globally.

Based in Atlanta, Inmark provides its packaging solutions to businesses through locations in packaging solutions.

Kelso managing director Alec Hufnagel said: “The Inmark team has built a truly differentiated business, and we are eager to support its growth, both organically and through acquisitions, as it continues to augment its product offering, expand its geographic presence, and serve the critical needs of its customers.”

Debevoise & Plimpton acted as legal advisor to Kelso.

Earlier this month, UFP Industries, previously known as Universal Forest Products, agreed to acquire packaging and containers company PalletOne for around $232m.