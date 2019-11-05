Kao Chimigraf plans to use the Colordyne’s digital inkjet print engines for cost-effective production of full colour, short-run jobs

Image: Kao Chimigraf will install the Colordyne’s aqueous pigment and UV inkjet print engines at its facility in Spain. Photo: courtesy of Colordyne Technologies.

Kao Advanced Printing Solutions’ (APS) European organisation Kao Chimigraf has purchased two digital inkjet print engines from Colordyne Technologies.

Planned to be installed at Kao’s facility in Barcelona, Spain, the digital inkjet print engines will be used for cost-effective production of full colour, short-run jobs, including those with versioning and variable data.

Colordyne said that the purchase marks its first UV inkjet and aqueous pigment inkjet print engines to be commissioned in Europe.

Kao Chimigraf flexo and roto business manager Sergio Seguí said: “We look forward to representing the UV and aqueous pigment inkjet print engines manufactured by Colordyne throughout Europe.

“Kao Chimigraf is focused on delivering quality inks and equipment for flexographic, gravure and digital print production. The addition of full-colour digital inkjet print engines allows us to expand how we serve and add value to our customers’ businesses.”

UV inkjet engine offers enhanced durability and longer printhead life

Equipped to print 600 by 600 dpi at speeds up to 75m per minute, the UV inkjet engine is designed to offer enhanced durability and longer printhead life.

Additionally, the engine is compatible with a wider range of substrates and offers the option to print white.

The engine features UV technology designed to provide high-quality production for durable and industrial packaging applications as well as aqueous pigment inkjet technology, which uses Memjet’s DuraLink printheads.

Capable of running at speeds up to 204m per minute, the aqueous pigment inkjet technology provides 1600 by 1585 dpi print quality for users.

Colordyne Technologies sales director Taylor Buckthorpe said: “Colordyne is excited to work with Kao Chimigraf to deliver digital inkjet solutions in the European market.

“Users throughout Europe can take advantage of the benefits provided by retrofitting digital inkjet print engines onto existing equipment. These include reduced downtime, lower capital equipment costs and making use of current assets.”

Kao Chimigraf is planned to showcase the two technologies during Kao Innovation Day scheduled to be held on 14 November 2019 at the Kao Spain office.

In September 2019, US-based MPS Systems has teamed up with Colordyne to develop new hybrid printing solution for the packaging market.

The new hybrid solution will combine UV LED or water-based flexo technology with digital aqueous pigment inkjet technology.