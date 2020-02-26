The water-resistant recyclable box has been designed to decompose within four weeks when put in home compost

UK-based online food delivery platform Just Eat and sustainable packaging company Notpla have partnered to launch a seaweed-lined fully recyclable box for the takeaway sector.

The water-resistant box, which is made from tree and grass pulp with no synthetic additives, can decompose within four weeks when put in a home compost.

The partnership forms part of Just Eat’s efforts to reduce plastic box waste in the takeaway industry, which is claimed to use approximately half a billion plastic takeaway boxes every year across the UK.

The launch of the eco-friendly box builds on the existing partnership of the two companies that had tested the use of seaweed-based sauce sachets to replace plastic sachets.

Seaweed-lined recyclable box being tested with three Just Eat restaurant partners

Currently, Just Eat and Notpla are testing the recyclable box in London with three Just Eat restaurant partners.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “From removing single-use plastics to pioneering the use of seaweed sauce sachets, we have already taken a number of positive steps to encourage more environmentally friendly behaviour among our restaurant partners.

“Over half a billion plastic boxes are used across the takeaway industry every year and we know that eventually, they end up in a landfill.

“This is why we have been working closely with Notpla to create an innovative alternative that is recyclable, home-compostable and which degrades in a matter of weeks.”

The trial aims to explore the feasibility of rolling-out the greaseproof boxes to more Just Eat’s restaurant partners across the country and other markets.

Notpla co-CEO Pierre Paslier said: “Cardboard takeaway boxes either contain synthetic additives or are lined with plastic.

“With this box, we are offering a real plastic-free, naturally biodegradable option for the takeaway market. Just Eat is a great driver for more sustainable packaging and we are really excited to help them shake up the industry.”

Last year, the UK Government’s innovation agency Innovate UK has approved funding to Notpla, along with Lucozade Ribena Suntory and Vita Mojo, for its edible packaging called Oohos.