Johnnie Walker aims to reduce its environmental impact by increasing the recycled content in all its packaging material

The Johnnie Walker’s Next Steps initiative is said to be the whiskey maker’s biggest ever sustainability push. (Credit: PRNewswire / Johnnie Walker)

Johnnie Walker, a scotch whiskey brand from Diageo, has launched The Next Steps initiative to boost its sustainable efforts.

The initiative, which is a wide-ranging action plan, is expected to help Johnnie Walker become more sustainable by design from grain to glass.

Under the initiative, the scotch whiskey brand aims to use recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging and make whisky production net-zero carbon, as well as use renewable energy in distilleries.

The new programme has been designed in partnership with drinks pioneer Ryan Chetiyawardana, Package Free CEO and zero-waste champion Lauren Singe and the global community the World’s Most Rubbish.

Johnnie Walker global brand director Julie Bramham said: “Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices – our own ‘Keep Walking’ mantra is shaped by that thinking.

“When we look at the world around us, it’s clear that we all have a role to play in protecting the planet and its resources.

“We can either see what’s happening and choose to do nothing or we can keep walking, taking every step we can to reduce our impact. We believe there is only one choice to make.”

Johnnie Walker has pledged to minimise its environmental impact by increasing the recycled content in all its packaging material.

It intends to include a minimum of 60% recycled glass in its core range bottles by 2025 and 100% recycled content in the plastic used in its packaging.

The scotch whiskey brand aims to make its glass bottles up to 25% lighter and use recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging material, including secondary packaging such as gift boxes, by 2030.

Johnnie Walker stated that its sustainable actions to reduce the brand’s packaging will help minimise its carbon footprint by 15%.

With a focus on recyclability or reusability, the brand will work with customers and suppliers to continue to focus on more sustainable alternatives for promotional materials and bar ware.

In July last year, Diageo announced the launch of its Johnnie Walker scotch whiskey in a 100% plastic-free paper-based spirits bottle.