The 100% plastic-free and fully recyclable paper-based bottle is made from sustainably sourced wood

Diageo has announced the creation of world’s first ever 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle. (Credit: PRNewswire / Diageo Plc)

British beverage alcohol company Diageo is set to launch its Johnnie Walker scotch whiskey in 100% plastic-free paper-based spirits bottle, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new sustainable bottle, which is completely made from sustainably sourced wood, is a result of a new partnership between Diageo and venture management company Pilot Lite.

The firms have established a new partnership to create new sustainable packaging technology company Pulpex.

Pulpex has created a partner consortium with FMCG companies such as Unilever and PepsiCo in non-competing categories to better apply the technology in every area of life. More partners are expected to be included by the end of this year.

Unilever chief R&D officer Richard Slater said: “We believe in tackling plastic waste through innovation and collaboration. We are going to halve our use of virgin plastic at Unilever, reducing our use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes in the next five years.”

The consortium partners are each expecting to introduce their own branded paper bottles, developed using Pulpex’s design and technology, in 2021.

Pulpex’s technology enables to manufacture a variety of plastic-free and single mould bottles

Pulpex has developed a scalable paper-based bottle, which is said to be 100% plastic-free and fully recyclable.

Pulpex’s technology enables to manufacture a variety of plastic-free and single mould bottles, which can be used across a range of consumer goods.

The new packaging, which is designed to contain a variety of liquid products, is in line with Diageo’s commitment towards goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’.

Diageo chief sustainability officer Ewan Andrew said: “We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking.

“It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence.”

In June this year, Diageo North America announced plans to use bottles made from 100% recycled PET for its blended American whiskey, Seagram’s 7 Crown.