Armenia-based bottler Jermuk Group has expanded its PET and glass bottle water bottling capacity through using KHS technology to meet the demand from the domestic and international markets.

Image: The KHS InnoPET Blomax and Innofill PET DRV on a single line. Photo: courtesy of KHS GmbH.

KHS technology enables Jermuk to produce up to 25,000 bottles per hour for the glass line and a maximum of 20,000 for the PET line.

KHS Innoket Neo labeller was commissioned by Jermuk on each of the two lines, as part of its efforts to improve labelling quality.

Jermuk Group president Ashot Arsenyan said: “We also want to offer top-quality water, bottled under ideal conditions with the help of state-of-the-art technology.”

Since construction of Jermuk’s new production facilities in 2010, the KHS PET and glass bottle filling systems has been operating at the plants.

Jermuk also installed KHS’CIP palletising technology, blending systems and shrink packer, in addition to filling and stretch blow moulding technology.

KHS has used Bottles & Shapes consulting programme to offer optimised bottle designs to the Jermuk.

KHS Eastern Europe sales region vice-president Oliver Schneider said: “The project in Jermuk is of particular interest to us as a systems provider because of its overall performance.

“All components are perfectly matched to each other when we configure a complete line.”

In January this year, German brewery Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus has invested in KHS Innofill Glass DRS filler to optimise its glass filling operations. Rothaus had purchased Innofill Glass DRS filler for the filling of 0.5-litre and 0.33-litre bottles.

KHS Innofill Glass DRS filler is a flexible inline machine with 132 filling stations for up to 50,000 bottles per hour. It is said to offer hygienic filling with low CO2 and product consumption.

KHS is a major manufacturer of filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries.

KHS Group includes companies such as HS, KHS Corpoplast and NMP Systems, as well as multiple subsidiaries outside Germany, located in countries such as India, the US, Mexico, Brazil, and China.

KHS produces modern filling and packaging systems for the high-capacity range, while NMP Systems designs and markets new packaging systems.