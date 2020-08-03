The Bobst Visionfold 110 A2 and Ambition 76 A1 machines are installed at Jash Packaging’s folding carton unit in Vadodara, Gujarat

Jash Packaging commits to continue its 20% year-on-year growth plan. (Credit: Bobst)

Indian firm Jash Packaging has installed two folder-gluers from Bobst, a Swiss packaging machinery supplier, at its facility in the state of Gujarat.

The machines deployed at its folding carton unit located in Vadodara are Visionfold 110 A2 and Ambition 76 A1.

Jash Packaging, which converts around 4,000 tonnes corrugated and about 1,000 tonnes of solid board per month, already operates two Bobst machines – folder-gluer LILA II 145 A2 and NOVACUT 106 E die-cutter at the Vadodara site.

Jash proprietor Ravindra Patel said that the company faced difficulties in providing the required volume to customers on time due to a demand-supply gap.

Patel added: “We decided to ramp up the finishing capabilities and bolstered the two existing folder-gluers with the addition of two new BOBST machines.”

Ambition 76 A1 folder-gluer has running speed of up to 300 m/min

With a running speed of up to 300 m/min, the Ambition 76 A1 folder-gluer features a straight line open width of 76 to 760mm and lock bottom open width of 146 to 760mm.

The Bobst Visionfold 110 A2 machine, which operates at a speed of up to 350 m/min, features a straight line open width of 76 to 1,100mm. It has lock bottom open width of 146 to 1,100m.

Bobst India Western region regional sales manager Suraj Sharma said that the two new machines are designed to run crash lock bottom, disproportionate outer cartons and litho laminated three-ply cartons.

Sharma added: “The Visionfold 110 A2 is in addition equipped with to run specialty four- and six-corner jobs. Consistency and faster job changeovers allow the customer to achieve more production in the given time.”

Additionally, the two machines are equipped with Handypack, a kit designed to be installed at the delivery section to increase the productivity of the folder-gluer through easy carton collection.

In June 2020, Indian flexible packaging firm Aditya Flexipack has invested in Bobst’s VISION K5 1650mm metalliser for the production of cast polypropylene (CPP) and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films.