The Bobst’s VISION K5 metalliser features BOBST AluBond for the production of high barrier and high adhesion CPP/BOPP films

Bobst’s VISION K5 1650mm metalliser for the production of CPP and BOPP films. (Credit: Bobst)

Aditya Flexipack, an India-based manufacturer of flexible packaging, has invested in Bobst’s VISION K5 1650mm metalliser for the production of cast polypropylene (CPP) and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films.

Planned to be installed at Aditya Flexipack’s new undisclosed facility in next couple of months, the VISION K5 metalliser features BOBST AluBond process to enable the production of high barrier and high adhesion CPP/BOPP films and BOBST Hawkeye pinhole detector.

Capable of increasing metal adhesion on the most commonly used substrates, the BOBST AluBond achieves metal adhesion values of up to 5N/15mm.

Aditya Flexipack director Raman Tandon said: “Due to demand from our customers for metallized CPP/BOPP with high adhesion, high barrier and dyne level retention; we decided to bring the metallising process in-house.

“BOBST are well known in the industry for their machines’ ability to handle heat-sensitive films such as CPP and we were very impressed with the AluBond process which will allow us to produce high-quality film for our customers.”

AluBond provides improved adhesion levels on all substrates

In addition to providing improved adhesion levels on all substrates, AluBond provides enhancement of oxygen (OTR) and water vapour (WVTR) barrier performance when applied to CPP and BOPP films.

Bobst said that the AluBond is also being used in the production of high barrier metallised CPP and BOPP mono-material laminates to meet the market’s demands for sustainable packaging films.

In May this year, Parikh Flexibles, a business unit of the Constantia Flexibles Group, has purchased Bobst’s EXPERT K5 1350mm narrow width metalliser to boost its production capabilities.