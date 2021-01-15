Ecologic Brands will help enhance Jabil’s sustainable packaging platform and better serve consumer packaged goods customers

Ecologic Brands offers paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions. (Credit: Business Wire)

Manufacturing solutions provider Jabil has acquired US-based sustainable packaging solutions provider Ecologic Brands for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2008, Ecologic Brands has expertise in the manufacturing of paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions.

Ecologic Brands founder and CEO Julie Corbett said: “Our pioneering efforts created and validated market opportunity, and now, Jabil provides the ideal mix of global footprint, manufacturing excellence and a customer-first culture to fully pursue our vision of leadership.”

The deal allows Ecologic to integrate its Manteca operation in California with Jabil Packaging Solutions division. It will help enhance Jabil’s sustainable packaging platform and better serve consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers.

Ecologic will add Jabil Packaging Solutions with a commercially mature paper bottle solution. Major CPG brands such as L’Oréal and Seventh Generation use Ecologic’s eco.bottle to minimise plastic packaging and boost their sustainable efforts.

Ecologic Brands uses advanced fibre technology to produce paper bottle shells. The company uses custom equipment to produce thin, lightweight and collapsible liners, which serve as the better partner to moulded fibre shells.

Also, the eco-friendly packaging and paper bottles produced by Ecologic Brands have been stringently performance tested to meet moisture resistance, top load, torque, and ISTA requirements.

Jabil stated that the company will continue to use the Ecologic name as its sustainable packaging product platform while the team and operations will join Jabil.

Jabil Packaging Solutions CEO and Jabil senior vice president Jason Paladino said: “By fuelling Ecologic’s unique paper bottle technology with Jabil’s advanced manufacturing solutions and global scale, we aim to help all consumer brands dramatically reduce plastics in packaging worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to be adding a talented team plus unique and innovative products that directly support our customer demands and Jabil’s enterprise sustainability goals.”

In June 2019, Jabil Packaging Solutions launched new suite of Sustainable Packaging Services to help packaged goods brands accelerate new product development process while meeting sustainability goals.