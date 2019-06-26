Jabil subsidiary Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS) has launched new suite of Sustainable Packaging Services to help packaged goods brands accelerate new product development process while meeting sustainability goals.

Image: Jabil’s new services will help packaged goods brands to design sustainable packaging formats. Photo: Image by jan mesaros from Pixabay.

The new custom packaging services will allow packaged goods brands to design and deliver new sustainable packaging formats into the marketplace.

JPS technology vice-president Jason Paladino said: “For CPGs, there has never been a bigger challenge than the transition to a truly sustainable business model.

“Managing this shift and truly achieving sustainability goals requires a new level of partnership and collaboration across the supply chain.

“As a custom packaging solutions provider with a rich history of transformational brand equity packaging, we are uniquely positioned to work intimately with brands to solve these challenges at speed, while reducing complexity and mitigating risks.”

JPS said that the new solution comprises three new services aimed at reducing the risk associated with developing new sustainable packaging formats.

The new services include ‘Design for Sustainability’ to accelerate time-to-market and eco-friendly validation for brand owners with a design innovation process, as well as ‘Sustainable Packaging Assessment’ to iteratively assess key sustainability factors.

The firm’s services also include ‘Materials Sourcing and Development’ which aims to introduce holistic procurement strategies with regards to price, supply chain optimisation and performance.

JPS said that the suite of Sustainable Packaging Services will help customers in the food & beverage, home care, personal care and professional care in reducing complexity, faster time-to-market and reduced risk in all in all areas of sustainable packaging development.

GBU Nescafé Dolce Gusto operations manager Matthias Lohner said: “The ability to seamlessly orchestrate design, sourcing and lifecycle analysis is essential to reducing the risk of launching new sustainable packaging formats, and accelerating time to market, both of which are critical in today’s global economy.”

Jabil is engaged in providing manufacturing solutions that deliver comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. With more than 200,000 staff across 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil provides value for a wide range of industries.