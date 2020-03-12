The facility, to be located in New Orleans, Louisiana, will be the company’s first North American location

The New Orleans facility is expected to create 25 new direct jobs. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay)

Italian packaging firm Iriapak is set to establish a packaging film manufacturing facility in eastern New Orleans, Louisiana with an investment of $7m.

Iriapak manufactures packaging for home paper products including paper towels and tissue.

The new facility to create 25 new direct jobs

The New Orleans facility, which is expected to create 25 new direct jobs, will be the company’s first North American location.

The new facility will be built on a site once home to former Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing facility, which was affected by February 2017 tornado and since then has been vacant.

The site is located off Old Gentilly Road in the New Orleans Regional Business Park.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said: “From Boeing’s work on NASA’s Space Launch System to the recent return of Dixie Beer, New Orleans East has been trending as a centre of advanced manufacturing.

“We are happy to welcome another international investment to the region with the arrival of this Italian company.

“Our skilled Louisiana workforce and the state’s strong support for manufacturing industries should make this an ideal location for Iriapak’s first production plant in North America.”

As per the Louisiana Economic Development estimates, the project would result in the creation of 28 new indirect jobs.

Iriapak executive Jeffrey Crevoiserat said: “Our location in New Orleans East offers incredible access to the entire East Coast of the US logistically; an immense labour market; a regulatory infrastructure that wants to work with us and welcomes us; and exceptional port facilities for us to import materials and export product.”

Iriapak is engaged in producing and prints film for flexible packaging in polyethylene and polypropylene for automatic packaging machines.

Last year, converting and process films supplier Mid South Extrusion announced plans to expand its production operations at its Monroe facility in Louisiana with an investment of $4.5m.

The investment will see the installation of a 10th production line at Monroe facility as well as upgrade its operations of Ouachita Paris, which manufactures polyethylene films for packaging and other industrial and commercial uses.