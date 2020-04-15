The deal enables Fox Solutions to distribute a range of expanded pack line solutions such as bagging, palletising, wrapping, and peripheral machinery solutions

The deal allows Fox Solutions to distribute a range of expanded pack line solutions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Custom packing equipment provider Fox Solutions has been selected by INTECPAL (Intec) to distribute its machinery solutions in the US.

Intec has expertise in the production of palletising, bagging and wrapping solutions.

Fox Solutions will oversee the sales and services of Intec machinery solutions across the US

Under the deal, Fox Solutions will oversee the sales and services of Intec machinery solutions across the US.

Fox Solutions president Aaron Fox said: “Our relationship with INTEC allows us to better serve our customers with a wide range of solutions.

“For example, our Fox Packaging wicketed Leno bags pair perfectly with the INTEC semiautomatic large capacity bagger, giving our customers a seamless offering that is more efficient as well as liability reduced.”

The deal allows Fox Solutions to distribute a range of expanded pack line solutions such as bagging, palletizing, wrapping, and peripheral machinery solutions.

Fox Solutions can meet the more line requirements via Intec’s palletising systems, in addition to systemised applications.

The advanced machinery, which operates on safety and precision, provides customisable options to achieve production goals and labour savings.

Intec sales director Gerard Salvia said: “Having Fox Solutions as a U.S. distributor allows for a well-rounded partnership of packaging, distribution, and automation.”

Fox Solutions is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of custom packing equipment to its customers.

With two locations in McAllen of Texas and Lockport of New York, the company sells and supports equipment lines, as well as offers, customised equipment solutions to meet the individual requirements of the customers.

Fox’s services comprise of sales, service, parts, repairs, installation, machinery moving and coupling of different machinery makes, and operations consulting.

In August 2019, Arcline Investment Management acquired speciality packaging tooling manufacturer Pride Engineering from May River Capital for an undisclosed sum.