Encore packaging and labeling film range has been manufactured using renewable non-food based raw materials

Innovia has unveiled new Encore packaging and labeling film range. (Credit: Innovia Films)

Innovia Films has unveiled a new range of functional recyclable Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films under the brand name Encore.

The company has manufactured the Encore packaging and labeling film range using renewable non-food based raw materials, enabling to minimise the use of fossil-based virgin raw materials.

Innovia Films packaging business manager Steve Langstaff said: “We have calculated using our in-house Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) programme, that by using renewable polymer we can determine that Encore films offer reductions in carbon footprint*.

“The Encore film range has an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) using a mass balance approach. They are suitable for use in all market segments currently using BOPP films.”

Innovia initially offers Encore film in two grades

The launch of the first two grades of Encore film will be announced by the company in the coming weeks.

The first grade will be a low-temperature heat seal film for packaging, while the other grade is for pressure-sensitive labeling applications.

Encore film range offers the similar properties as fossil-based BOPP films, including better clarity and gloss, high stifnesss, advanced water vapour barrier and printability.

According to the company, Encore packaging and labeling film range has already been evaluated and confirmed as fully recyclable by Interseroh, an independent German recycling and consulting company.

Langstaff further added: “This represents the first step in our journey to produce more sustainable films, with the next step being products that contain recycled post-consumer content. We have agreements in place and hope to be able to launch the first of these in 2022.”

In June 2017, Innovia Films has introduced new BOPP film, dubbed Propafilm REF, for several applications and markets like biscuits and bakery, confectionery, dried foods, tea and cosmetics.