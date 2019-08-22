Indian Ministry of Railways has instructed all railway units to enforce a ban on single-use plastic materials with less than 50μ thickness

Image: Indian Railways has pledged to ban single-use plastic materials. Photo: courtesy of MikesPhotos from Pixabay.

Indian Railways has pledged to eliminate single-use plastic materials, as part of its sustainable measures and reduce plastic waste.

The national railway system has taken the decision to minimise plastic pollution, following the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call in his Independence Day speech to avoid the use of single-use plastic in the country.

With effect from 2 October 2019, the ministry of railways will enforce a ban on single-use plastic material with less than 50μ thickness.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Emphasis is on making necessary arrangements to minimise generation of plastic waste and its eco- friendly disposal.”

All vendors and staff across Indian Railways to use inexpensive reusable bags to minimise plastic pollution

The Ministry of Railways has issued a circular to all railway units to enforce the ban on single-use plastic materials.

Under the ban, all railway vendors must eliminate the use of plastic carry bags, as well as staff should reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products, and focus on using inexpensive reusable bags to minimise plastic pollution.

As part of extended producer responsibility, the IRCTC will implement the return of plastic drinking waterbottles through plastic bottle crushing machines.

The Ministry of Railways has also informed its railway units to take a pledge on 2 October regarding the plastic ban.

The Ministry of Railways further added: “Information, Education & Communication (IEC) measures are to be adapted to create awareness among railway users.”

Earlier this year, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu started executing ban on usage of some one time use and throwaway plastics products.

The Government has imposed a ban on the manufacture, store, supply, transport, sale or distribution of certain use and throwaway plastics.

Throwaway plastics in various forms like plastic sheets, plastic plates, plastic-coated teacups or tumblers, plastic straw, plastic flags, plastic sheets, plastic water pouches and carry bags are banned irrespective of thickness effective from 1 January 2019.