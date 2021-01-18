The new recyclable print-grade shrink film enables to bundle products in multi-unit packages

Indevco Plastics has introduced recyclable collation shrink film for food and beverage manufacturers. (Credit: INDEVCO Plastics Longview, LLC)

Flexible packaging company Indevco Plastics has introduced a new recyclable, low-gauge and high-strength collation shrink film for food and beverage manufacturers.

Designed to be used for multi-packs, the collation shrink film has been produced using 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin.

Indevco Plastics has worked with Dow, a fellow member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, to develop the new sustainable plastic solution that helps to bundle products in multi-unit packages. The new print-grade shrink bundling film can be recycled at store drop off locations across the US.

Dow’s PCR resin, which was first launched for shrink applications in North America last October, consists of 70% certified PCR sourced from a local US supply.

Indevco Plastics divisional general manager Wayne Mashe said: “We focused on the right resin selection, film thickness, and impact on the waste stream. The result is a high-performing collation shrink that not only meets the market requirements but also uses half the virgin resins and can be recycled and repurposed into other products.”

Available as plain or print-ready rolls, the new collation shrink film is said to be passed several tests for mechanical, optical, and processing properties.

The unprinted film is free from ink, thereby enabling the customers to design the package themselves for advertising or print the film by packaging converters.

Indevco also manufactures shrink bundling film using post-industrial recycled (PIR) resin from its own waste stream, in addition to PCR.

Indevco Plastics plant manager Jay Bodine said: “The 50% recycled content allows us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during production and helps our customer’s customer, the consumer, keep waste out of landfills and the environment. Both of these help our customers contribute to a circular economy.”

Indevco Plastics is engaged in the manufacturing a range of plastic film and bags for manufacturers and converters.

The company’s product portfolio consists of form-fill-seal (FFS) film, centrefold (C-fold) sheeting, heavy-duty open mouth bags, stretch hood film, shrink bundling film, and sealant film.

Indevco serves customers in the beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt, mineral, lawn and garden, material handling, and packaging converting markets.

