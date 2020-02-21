Newly styled product packaging featuring a bold, new logo will round out the brand refresh

Dash salt-free seasoning blends (Credit: PRNewswire / Dash)

Mrs. Dash, the #1 salt-free seasoning brand in the U.S., announced today a complete brand evolution and partnership with nationally recognized health & wellness expert, Joy Bauer. This spring, the Mrs. Dash product assortment will roll out under a new, shorter and simpler name – Dash.

The updated name captures the salt-free seasoning line’s ability to quickly and easily add salt-free flavor to any dish.

“The Dash line of salt-free seasonings will continue to allow consumers to elevate their cooking quickly and simply – in a dash,” said Julie Gould, Marketing Director of B&G Foods. “For 30+ years, the Mrs. Dash brand has been a trusted salt-free seasoning staple in American homes and we’re thrilled to roll out the new Dash branding and products as well as a partnership with Joy Bauer, one of the most trusted and sought-after health experts in the country.”

Joy Bauer will create simple, low-sodium recipes for the Dash website and social media channels. In addition to recipe creation, Joy Bauer will be featured in national advertising campaigns for the Dash brand.

“Consumers are actively seeking ways to create flavorful meals while reducing their salt intake and the Dash brand is the perfect, salt-free way to elevate your cooking,” said Joy Bauer. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the Dash brand in 2020 to inspire consumers with delicious low-sodium recipes.”

In spring of 2020, the Dash brand will also introduce a new salt-free seasoning blend, Everything But the Salt. This on-trend salt-free seasoning blend will be the first new product to roll out under the Dash branding and offers consumers the flavor of everything bagels but without the salt.

Newly styled product packaging featuring a bold, new logo will round out the brand refresh. Elements of the original Mrs. Dash brand will continue, including the website name (which will remain mrsdash.com). Dash salt-free seasoning blends, mixes and marinades will remain true to the brand’s roots with no product changes across existing items.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Food and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

Source: Company Press Release