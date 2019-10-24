The HP Tango Terra printer is made using 30% recycled plastic with 48-73% recycled content cartridges that include ocean-bound plastics

Image: HP Tango Terra is the world’s most sustainable home printing system. Photo: courtesy of HP Inc.

Introducing the HP Tango Terra smart home printer, designed for a circular economy and HP’s next bold step towards sustainable printing. It is certified net carbon neutral and features HP ink cartridges made with recycled content, sustainably sourced Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certified paper and plastic-free packaging. The HP Tango Terra printer is made using 30% recycled plastic with 48-73% recycled content cartridges that include ocean-bound plastics.

Environmental attributes

◦ Reduce impact with net carbon neutral printing. Tango Terra is the first HP product certified as CarbonNeutral in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol by providing financing to support the conservation of an area of the Amazon rainforest in Peru.2

◦ Minimize plastics in nature. Tango Terra and HP Instant Ink cartridges are made with recycled content, including ocean-bound plastics. Responsible recycling of your old printer and HP cartridges is included through HP Planet Partners.3

◦ Print with the forest in mind. HP EcoFFICIENT FSC-certified paper helps stop deforestation and protect wildlife.

Reduce plastic waste and save up to 50% with Instant Ink subscription-based service4

◦ When you enroll in HP Instant Ink, a recycling envelope for responsible HP cartridge recycling is included with your service.5

◦ Save on ink and never run out. Ink is automatically delivered.6

◦ Trusted HP quality delivers rich black text and authentic colors so all your prints will shine.

Compared to the majority of in-class A4 home color and mono inkjet cartridge and ink tank printers and all-in-ones <$430 USD. Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab September 2019 research study commissioned by HP, based on research survey of printer manufacturers’ published specifications, documentation and press releases as of 09/01/2019 and not confirmed by lab testing. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker – Final Historical 2019Q2. Sustainable printing system defined by: zero carbon impact, carbon offset included (HP offsets the carbon impact of HP Tango Terra manufacturing and transportation, electricity use, paper and Original OEM cartridge consumption), 40% recycled content packaging, 100% curbside recyclable packaging, and EPEAT Gold ecolabel.

Source: Company Press Release