The new Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE heat seal coating is suitable for non-food and food applications

The new Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE enables sustainable packaging design in food and non-food applications. (Credit: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

German consumer goods company Henkel has expanded its RE range with the introduction of new Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE heat seal coating.

The Liofol HS 2809-22 RE heat seal coating has been certified for its recyclability with paper, enabling to better design the packaging.

Henkel coatings business development manager Davide Coppola said: “Thanks to its proven recyclability and food safety certification, we can enable the use of paper packaging in a wide range of applications without compromising on performance and safety.”

With advanced sealability to itself and against the paper, the new heat seal coating is suitable for non-food and food applications.

The Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE coating is suitable for use in different applications ranging from hygiene products and tea bags to industrial hardware pouches and chocolate overwrap.

The new heat seal coating facilitates the transition from PE packages to paper-based packages

Henkel’s Liofol HS 2809-22 RE heat seal coating enables businesses to shift from PE packages to paper-based packages.

Designed to be compatible with any type of ink, the new coating offers better flexibility with paper substrates and delivers more heat seal strength even under high machine speed.

Sofidel, a manufacturer of tissue paper products, has selected Henkel to replace the PE film with a paper wrap for toilet paper brand Regina.

Henkel conducted a series of tests by applying Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE on paper for Sofidel.

According to the company, the coatings matched all the requirements of Sofidel and selected as the heat seal grade for its recyclable toilet paper packaging.

Sofidel is also planning to use the sustainable package to other European markets, as well as for other products in its range.

Sofidel research and development manager Marco Iriti said: “We are extremely pleased with the collaboration and support from Henkel. Their innovative solution and unique approach to problem solving have made our aim of creating a more sustainable primary packaging for our products a reality.”

In March, Henkel pledged to make its packaging to be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025 in a bid to promote a circular economy.