Henkel, a manufacturer of adhesive technologies, is set to invest $45m to expand manufacturing capabilities at its Salisbury facility in North Carolina, US.

Image: Henkel’s Salisbury facility manufactures adhesive products that are used across the electronics and packaging and consumer goods markets. Photo: courtesy of Henkel Corporation.

Henkel will use the investment to purchase new equipment and make a series of improvements at the facility, which is situated at 825 Cedar Springs road.

The company has also secured additional funding and support from Rowan County for the project.

Henkel’s Salisbury facility is involved in the manufacturing of adhesive products that can be used across the electronics and packaging and consumer goods markets, as well as in multiple adhesive applications.

Henkel operations director Gary Hamblin said: “The Rowan EDC, City of Salisbury and Rowan County are valued business partners and this investment is a result of working together to generate opportunities that benefit the local economy and community, and support our company’s vision for growth.

“We’re pleased to expand our Salisbury facility and to continue manufacturing innovative products with a talented workforce, here in North Carolina.”

Henkel will build a new art production area for the production of UV acrylic adhesives, which are used in tapes and labels within the packaging and consumer goods industry.

The company said that the new production line will be it’s first for UV acrylic adhesives in North America.

The investment will help the company to significantly grow the existing facility through process safety upgrades, new production line and the expansion of existing production lines.

Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins said: “Our unanimous decisions to provide incentive grants towards this project demonstrates Council’s strong support of Henkel’s future growth in our community.

“The benefits that this type of economic development brings to Salisbury is significant – jobs, an increased tax base and industry. We’re honored that Henkel has chosen to expand in our fair city.”

In June this year, Henkel has introduced a new high-performance adhesive system for sterilisation of flexible packaging.

The company has developed Loctite Liofol LA 2798 adhesive base for medium-high and high-performance applications.