German consumer goods firm Henkel announced that its packaging and consumer goods division has launched a new product technology, dubbed EPIX, to support sustainable packaging materials.

Image: EPIX expands paper functionality and improves performance while maintaining the sustainability and recyclability of the package. Photo: Courtesy of BUSINESS WIRE.

According to Henkel, its EPIX technology enables paper products to offer better functionality and provides enhanced properties for on-the-go products like paper straws, food trays, and paper cups. Furthermore, the technology is expected to help in creating curbside recyclable goods to meet consumer needs.

EPIX technology is set to provide flexible, form-fitting and recyclable packaging options by improving paper mailers, in place of oversized containers and envelopes with packing materials.

In addition, the technology enables the recycling of many foodservice items including paper straws, food trays, and paper cups, while increasing water resistance for paper straws and offering higher temperature resistance for double-walled paper cups for coffee and tea.

Henkel has partnered with e-commerce firm Amazon to develop a single-stream, curbside recyclable package for the implementation of EPIX technology. Amazon is deploying the EPIX sustainable packaging technology in selected markets.

Henkel packaging vice president Michel Bilodeau said: “Henkel is proud of its shared commitment to the environment with Amazon in advancing sustainable and innovative packaging solutions – especially given the increase in purchases and deliveries associated with Prime Days.

“At Henkel, we understand the changing market dynamics and consumers’ desire for more sustainable products.”

Recently, the package created with EPIX technology received the “widely recycled” classification and will carry the How2Recycle label soon.

Earlier this month, the German consumer goods firm has joined forces with Greiner Packaging to launch recyclable black plastic packaging.

Henkel has teamed up with its supplier Ampacet, a global masterbatch producer, to deploy a new solution for fully recyclable black plastic packaging.

The new packaging material is based on an alternative, carbon-free black colour, allowing used bottles to be returned to the value chain.

Greiner Packaging said that the new colour has been used for the first time in its black plastic bottles to contain Bref toilet cleaning products. The new material has been tested by the plastics experts before approving it.