The updated Speedmaster CX 75 and Speedmaster XL 75 presses were developed based on the design of the Speedmaster XL 106 press

Image: The new gallery concept of the Speedmaster XL 75 and XL 75 Anicolor eliminates operator fatigue. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Germany-based industrial press manufacturer Heidelberg Druckmaschinen has launched redesigned Speedmaster CX 75 and Speedmaster XL 75 press products.

Both machines have been developed based on the design, including gallery concept, feeder and delivery gantries, of the Speedmaster XL 106 press.

Heidelberg will exhibit the redesigned machines at Pack Print in Thailand in September this year, in addition to the customer event at the company’s Print Media Center Commercial in Wiesloch-Walldorf in October this year.

Features of redesigned Speedmaster CX 75 and XL 75 presses

Designed to be used in commercial, label, and packaging printing applications, Speedmaster CX 75 is the flexible straight-printing press in 50 × 70 (19,69 x 27,56 in) format.

The better coordination of all components allows the Speedmaster CX 75 to easily process materials from lightweight paper through to rigid cardboard, helping to maintain print quality.

Speedmaster CX 75, which can be integrated into almost every pressroom, features operating concept that permits quick and easy operation of the press.

Speedmaster XL 75 is the future-oriented press in 50 × 70 format and can be used in commercial, label, and packaging printing applications.

The customised Speedmaster XL 75 is provided with extensive configuration options, as well as Intellistart 2 process and job-oriented assistance system to efficiently change jobs ranging from job preparation to automatic generation of time-optimised job change programmes.

Heidelberg 50 x 70 format product manager Frank Süsser said: “Even though automation looks after many routine tasks today, the operator always has something to do on the machine, like staging printing plates, adding ink, changing washup cloths and rubber blankets, or doing maintenance.

“The generous space between the printing units in the Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 is already useful, however we went a step further and modernized the entire gallery concept even more.”

In April this year, Heidelberg announced that Dutch packaging company Van de Steeg has installed its Speedmaster XL 106 press at the Enschede facility, replacing two competitor presses.

With the Speedmaster XL 106, Van de Steeg has become a specialist in solid cardboard, finishing effects, and luxury packagings, with an average run length of 3,500 sheets per order.