The MK Diana Go 85 folder gluer (see press release dated March 19, 2019) made its successful U.S. debut with two orders from North America. At PRINTING United, Heidelberg also unveiled the new MK Digimatrix 60 FC die cutter and hot-foiler, which is specifically geared towards short, digital run lenghts

Image: Heidelberg USA presented its comprehensive scalable and digital solution at PRINTING United. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Thousands of attendees visited the stand of Heidelberg USA at PRINTING United. The brand new trade show took place from October 23 to 25 in Dallas, Texas, and provided an overview of trends in the industry. Heidelberg presented itself successfully at this important new US trade show and presented its comprehensive scalable and digital solutions.

“All in all, we showed visitors how our solutions can help them develop new digital business models,” said Felix Müller, President of Heidelberg Americas. “It is important for us to be able to demonstrate to customers of all sizes how our Smart Print Shop, Push to Stop and scalable solutions can help them to be successful, increase their productivity and ultimately produce cost-effectively.”

The scalable solutions were demonstrated at the Heidelberg booth through an application gallery of products for the microbrewery Reformation Brewery in Woodstock, Georgia. The brewery is located just a few miles from Heidelberg’s North American headquarters. The products on display demonstrated typical applications – from commercial marketing materials and beer labels to bottle carriers and other packaging materials.

Some of the printed products were printed on the booth: the Versafire EP produced variable advertising, packaging or label work. Integrated processes were handled by the Prinect Production Manager with Business Manager. Several U.S. and Canadian customers signed up for a Prinect software subscription at the booth, which significantly increases the efficiency of print shops. The digital prints were finished on the new MK Diana Go 85, which offers both commercial and packaging printers a cost-effective, flexible and productive entry-level folder-gluer with a small footprint. It can process a wide range of carton styles, such as straight-line and lock-bottom cartons, as well as special styles with attachments. The jobs were finished on the MK Digimatrix 60 FC, the economical solution for short runs in hot foil stamping and die cutting.

“We are very satisfied with the number of visitors to PRINTING United,” confirmed Felix Müller. “Customer interest exceeded our expectations and we were able to show a comprehensive overview across all our product lines and segments”.

