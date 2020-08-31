The LC350 compact laser finishing unit is designed to meet the increasing demand for quality requirements in digital label manufacturing

Grafisk Maskinfabrik’s LC350 compact label finishing unit. (Credit: Grafisk Maskinfabrik A/S)

Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM), a provider of advanced solutions for the self-adhesive label converting and finishing industry, has rolled out LC350, a compact finishing unit for digital labels.

The new LC350 compact laser finishing unit has been designed to meet the increasing demand for quality requirements in digital label manufacturing.

The new unit features laser cutting technology designed to replace traditional die-cutting with its associated costs and tooling storage.

According to GM, the LC350 machine, which expands the company’s portfolio of converting lines, is equipped with more powerful laser heads when compared to its predecessor LC330, as well as a new electronic platform and a larger touch screen for easy operation.

LC350 machine offers complex label finishing options

The machine offers complex label finishing with improved cut quality, varnishing and spot varnishing with the SmartFlexo flower style module, as well as lamination, cold foil, web slitting and dual rewind.

Additionally, the unit provides options including SmartSlit slitting module with automatic knife positioning system, Corona treater, and a barcode reader for fast job change or quick recall of existing jobs.

GM CEO Uffe Nielsen said that the L350 combines latest laser cutting technology with a wider web width to increase productivity and meet the demand for faster delivery, especially of short-run print jobs.

In a press statement, GM said: “Like all GM finishers, the LC350 can be supplied with full connectivity through GM’s VPN GATEWAY solution for remote diagnostics, service and support using a secure internet connection.

“This establishes access through the firewall of the existing wired network infrastructure to provide remote access for on-demand, real-time servicing.”

The LC350 unit is capable of working either offline or online with all major digital presses.

Recently, US-based full-service, custom label printing company Craftsman Label has purchased GM’s HOTFB330 Standalone Hot Foil unit to better serve its customers with embellished labels.