The new unit will replace an older machine at Craftsman Label’s facility in Portland and will improve production speeds and expand its finishing capabilities

Craftsman Label invests in GM HOTFB330 Standalone hot foil machine. (Credit: Grafisk Maskinfabrik A/S.)

Craftsman Label, a US-based full-service, custom label printing company, has purchased HOTFB330 Standalone Hot Foil unit from Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM) to better serve its customers with embellished labels.

The new HOTFB330 standalone hot foil unit, installed at Craftsman Label’s facility in Portland, will replace an older machine and will improve production speeds and expand its finishing capabilities.

Craftsman Label already has a GM DC330 converting line at its Portland facility that processes digitally printed labels.

GM CEO Uffe Nielsen said: “We are very happy to extend our relationship with Craftsman Label and support them to meet the demand for ever more sophisticated embellishments to high-end labels.”

“The HOTFB330 will be a great value-adding tool for Craftsman, and it will no doubt help them cement their reputation as a leading label printer and also attract new customers.”

The HOTFB330 unit features 50-tonne precision hot stamping action

In addition to performing foil stamping and embossing in one pass, the new machine can also add gold, silver or holographic effects combined with a blind embossing.

Featuring a 50-tonne precision hot stamping action, the HOTFB330 unit can operate both inline and offline with other GM converting machines.

The advanced features of the machine include foil saver, servo-register, electronic temperature control and BST ultrasonic web-guide comes as standard. It also includes a graphical touch screen with label counter, meter counter and alarms.

Furthermore, the HOTFB330 Standalone Hot Foil is capable of tackling substrates in web widths between 50 and 330mm and 50 to 200µm in thickness.

Craftsman Label is a full-service provider with conventional flexo and digital printing presses, specialised in labels and flexible packaging, particularly for the high-end wine market.

