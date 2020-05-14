The DC330MINI finishing machine features new electronics, a redesigned control panel and an updated user interface

SunDance headquarters in Orlando, Florida in the US. (Credit: SunDance)

US-based multi-channel print and marketing company SunDance has purchased DC330MINI finishing machine from Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM) to expand its UV gloss, spot UV and cold foil capabilities.

The DC330MINI is a versatile and compact solution integrated with new electronics, a redesigned control panel and an updated user interface.

Designed to reduce waste and maximises productivity, the DC330MINI machine offers a variety of finishing options including UV varnish, lamination, super gloss, cold foil, die-cutting and slit/rewind.

The machine allows SunDance to enhance the look and feel of their print product with more finishing options to customers.

SunDance president JohnHenry Ruggieri said: “SunDance is always looking for ways to improve our offerings, so adding the new finishing machine to production made perfect sense.

“With the new machine, our customers will have even more ways to make their print products and brand stand out with eye-catching finishes.”

Earlier this year, SunDance has purchased an HP Indigo 6r digital press to boost its production capabilities.

The HP Indigo 6r digital press is capable of digitally printing labels and flexible packaging with unlimited designs, and is suitable for the printing of flexible packaging for use in multiple markets such as food, beauty and health.

The HP digital press will help SunDance to enhance its workflow efficiency by increasing production capacity, minimising setup costs and reducing turnaround times.

Other benefits offered by HP Indigo 6r digital press comprise widest digital colour gamut, brand protection and security solutions, print on any substrate and speciality finishes.