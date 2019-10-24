The plant will initially produce medical plastic systems and later pre-fillable glass syringes lines will be added as part of the expansion

Image: The new plant will also include pre-fillable glass syringes lines. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has announced plans to start production at its new facility in North Macedonia in mid- 2020.

Located in Skopje, the facility will initially involve in the production of medical plastic systems.

Later, the facility will be added with pre-fillable glass syringes lines as part of the expansion phase. Gerresheimer conducted the topping-out ceremony of the new facility.

The new facility is being built by local company Gerresheimer Skopje

Gerresheimer Skopje, a local company established in North Macedonia, has commenced the construction of the new plant in spring this year.

Around 400 employees will work at the modern production facilities in the medium term. During the first phase, the plant will be developed with an area of 12.500m², of which 7.500m² is the production space in modern cleanrooms. The site plot area includes options for further expansion.

Gerresheimer CEO Dietmar Siemssen said: “This new plant in Skopje will play a significant role in our future growth plans. It is making progress as planned and we expect start of production by mid of 2020. Our customers are very much interested in this new manufacturing capacities.

“We will produce plastic systems for both the pharmaceutical industry and the medical tech­nology sector as well as pre-fillable syringes here in Skopje.

“North Macedonia is an ideal location for us, offering trained personnel, good infrastructure, cost structures, and very good support from the authorities. And we have great options to further extend the facility in the future.”

Earlier this year, Gerresheimer has opened Glass Innovation and Technology Center in the Vineland, New Jersey in the US.

The firm’s portfolio includes pharma­ceutical packaging products and drug deli­very systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuti­cals with closure and safety systems, as well as cosmetic packaging products.