The Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center will help in the development of innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical sector

Image: Gerresheimer CEO Dietmar Siemssen among others during the opening of the new Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based manufacturer of primary packaging products, Gerresheimer, has opened Glass Innovation and Technology Center in the Vineland, New Jersey in the US.

Located next to the Gerresheimer’s tubular glass converting plant in Vineland, the Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center is equipped to help in the development of innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical sector to meet the demand of the pharma industry.

Gerresheimer CEO Dietmar Siemssen said: “We are leading in health and well-being delivery. We are developing first-class glass solutions to meet highest quality requirements. In our new innovation center we will bundle our glass expertise and all our experts to develop new products and technologies, together with our customers in one place.

“Among those enhanced value propositions for our customers are Gx Elite Glass, ready-to-fill vials, strengthened glass and much more to come.”

Gerresheimer to optimise processes at the new innovation centre

Gerresheimer said that it will deepen its glass innovations and optimise all processes at the Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center.

The move will allow the Gerresheimer plants to make pharmaceutical glass of the highest quality, the firm noted.

Said to be the first of its kind for Gerresheimer Primary Packaging Glass, the innovation centre will allow the team to work on new products, further digitisation, process capabilities, and camera inspection systems, among others.

Gerresheimer said in a statement: “There are clear benefits to pooling development capacity at a single site: 25 experts and engineers specialized in glass technology will work together on innovation in a setting that is conducive to collaboration thanks to an open-plan office, project and meeting rooms, allowing interactive co-working with customers onsite.”

Last month, Gerresheimer announced plans to produce sustainable cosmetic glass packaging using more post-consumer recycled glass from 2020 as part of its sustainable efforts.

As part of the plan, the firm will start manufacturing glass with a higher proportion of recycled glass at the Tettau site in Germany.

The company will produce quality cosmetics packaging using recycled glass, enabling to preserve natural resources.