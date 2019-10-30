The collected packaging will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic to remould and make new recycled products

Image: Accepted baby food packaging through Gerber's national recycling programme in partnership with TerraCycle.

Baby food company provider Gerber has collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch national recycling programme.

The partnership will focus on the reduction of waste and recovery of hard-to-recycle baby food packaging on a national scale in the US.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “Through this free recycling program, Gerber is offering parents an easy way to divert waste from landfills by providing a responsible way to dispose of certain hard-to-recycle baby food packaging.

“By collecting and recycling these items, families can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose for their children but also with how they dispose of the packaging.”

The latest move forms part of Gerber’s several initiatives to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025

The collectors can earn $1 as an added incentive for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle via Gerber Recycling Programme. The amount will be donated to non-profit, school or charitable organisation.

Interested individuals, school, office or community organisation can participate in the Gerber Recycling Programme.

Gerber has committed to stable agricultural standards through its Clean Field Farming practices, as well as focusing on reducing energy use, water use and carbon emissions in its factories.

Gerber Products Company, which joined the Nestlé family in 2017, provides early childhood nutrition products.

Gerber president and CEO Bill Partyka said: “We know every parent’s top priority is to ensure a healthy, happy future for their baby. Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in giving parents a hand in making their baby’s future that much brighter.”

With operations in 21 countries, TerraCycle works with major consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages ranging from dirty diapers to cigarette butts.

Earlier this month, health and hygiene firm RB has collaborated with TerraCycle on the recycling of consumer goods packaging.