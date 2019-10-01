The RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Programme will provide consumers with a simple and completely free way to recycle their consumer goods packaging

Health and hygiene firm RB has collaborated with international recycling major TerraCycle on the recycling of consumer goods packaging.

The RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Programme has been designed to collect packaging waste from all brands of vitamins and supplements, upper respiratory, sexual health and well-being, as well as infant formula and child nutrition, personal care and foot care.

RB said that the Healthy You, Healthy Planet partnership with TerraCycle to recycle all health and nutrition packaging is the next step in achieving its global commitments for a sustainable future.

The commitments also include the reduction of product packaging and the elimination of waste through innovation.

The programme can be accessed by individuals, school, daycare, fitness facility, healthcare office, office and community organisations.

RB North America Health Brands executive vice president Nitish Kapoor said: “At RB, we know how important protecting the future of our planet is to our consumers so we’ve partnered with TerraCycle to make it simple for anyone to take an active interest in the environment and recycle their packaging waste.”

The products being recycled include blister packs, tubes, bottles, cans, boxes, caps, lids, wrappers and spray bottles.

TerraCycle will clean and melt the collected product packaging into hard plastic, which will be remoulded to produce new recycled products.

TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky said: “At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and its recycling initiatives like the RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Program that drive awareness of single use packaging epidemic.”

