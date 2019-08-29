The Cloud Label Service streamlines labelling, improves compliance, reduces errors and costs, to facilitate all stakeholders have current versions of labels

Image: Cloud Label Service brings data, labels, and people together. Photo: Courtesy of Wynn Pointaux from Pixabay.

Gaea Global Technologies, a platinum-level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has announced the integration of its Cloud Label Service with Oracle Cloud status, enabling its label services available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud customers.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace serves Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including extended Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle SCM product strategy vice president Derek Gittoes said: “Labeling accuracy plays a critical role in improving supply chain efficiencies. Cloud Label Service’s integration with Oracle SCM Cloud helps customers adopt labeling best practices to improve accuracy and efficiency while meeting complex labeling obligations.”

Cloud Label Service is a cloud-based label management solution that facilitates collaboration across the entire supply chain, giving organisations the freedom and flexibility to easily manage the label lifecycle.

The Cloud Label Service is expected to streamline labelling, improve compliance, reduce errors, and costs, to facilitate all stakeholders have current versions of labels.

Gaea said that its Cloud Label Service provides a cost-effective solution allowing users to publish their labels and automatically print labels based on business events including wave release, receipts, and shipment confirmation using a configurable rules engine.

The solution enables easy reverse logistics for customers and warehouse workers, through its adapters for Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS) Cloud and Oracle Supply Chain Execution Cloud for rapid integration.

In addition, the integration of Cloud Label Service with Oracle SCM Cloud would facilitate easy return materials authorisation (RMA) processing, ensuring improved customer experiences and reduced warehouse labour.

Gaea Global Technologies president Amin Sikander said: “Cloud Label Service ensures the correct information is in the correct format on every label, thereby improving the track and trace efficiency of any supply chain. With Cloud Label Service, Oracle SCM Cloud customers are able to reduce errors and accelerate communication across their full supply chain, from internal users to suppliers.

“Gaea’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Cloud Label Service. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”