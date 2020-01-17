Frank And Oak’s 2022 sustainability goals are the result of its increased commitment to reducing its impact on the planet

Frank And Oak has announced new sustainability goals to be met by 2022. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Frank And Oak)

Montreal-based fashion and lifestyle brand Frank And Oak is planning to use exclusively 100% compostable, plant-based bags for shipping from 2022, as part of its sustainability efforts.

The move forms part of the retailer’s five new sustainability goals planned to be achieved by 2022, increasing its commitment to reduce its impact on the planet.

To neutralise the brand’s environmental impact, the five new sustainability goals focus on utilising recycled materials as well as harnessing renewable energy sources and carbon offsets.

Frank And Oak CEO and co-founder Ethan Song said: “The climate crisis is an issue that is deeply important to us at Frank And Oak. Over the last few years, we have been able to be nimble and agile to adapt our business practices to better serve our planet, and as well, our customers.

“Though we have made significant strides, we recognize that there is still so much we need to do as the climate crisis continues to worsen. This is why we have set such ambitious goals, to remain accountable to ourselves, our customers and our communities.”

Frank And Oak to use renewable energy to power its operations from 2022

The company’s five goals set for 2022 include zero virgin plastic, zero virgin polyester, 100% offset of greenhouse gas (GHG) scope 1 emissions, increase the use of renewable energies, and encourage zero-waste philosophy.

The first goal focuses on eliminating the use of all virgin plastic in their supply chain, and use exclusively 100% compostable, plant-based bags for shipping. It will also remove excess shipping packaging by 2022.

Additionally, the firm plans to only use recycled polyester fibres to make shell fabrics, labels and trims while eliminating all virgin polyester in its supply chain.

The retailer plans to increase its collaborations with local and international partners to reduce logistics mileage and offset last-mile GHG and run its headquarters, warehouse, and retail stores on 100% renewable energy.